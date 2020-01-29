Speaking to FE, an official said the DefExpo is expected to see participation from over 70 countries. (Image: defexpo.gov.in/ File)

Decks have been cleared for the 11th edition of the biennial mega defence exhibition, DefExpo 2020, to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9. The theme of the expo, ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ aims to bring all leading technologies in the sector under one roof and provide myriad opportunities for the government, private manufactures and start-ups as well.

Speaking to FE, an official said the DefExpo is expected to see participation from over 70 countries. Over 989 exhibitors, including 165 foreign companies, have registered for the expo so far, making it the largest-ever defence exhibition, surpassing the numbers of DefExpo 2018 that was held near Chennai, in which 702 exhibitors had participated.

The booked exhibition space by exhibitors for DefExpo 2020 has gone up by 58% to over 42,800 sq m compared with around 26,774 sq m during the last edition. Defence ministers and service chiefs of 18 countries have confirmed their participation and the number is expected to increase further. A substantial number of MoUs are also expected to be inked.

Manufacturing for the aerospace and defence sector through application of newer technologies will also be focused upon. In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the services, defence PSUs will showcase land, naval, air and internal security systems. The ‘India Pavilion’ will exclusively showcase the joint efforts of the public and private sector, including SMEs/MSMEs and the innovation ecosystem.