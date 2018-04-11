Defence Expo 2018: MKU and Thales joint venture to develop optronic gadgets and F90 rifles for Indian security forces

The optronic gadgets will be developed by both Thales and MKU, under the Make in India initiative at MKU’s facility in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh

Defence Expo 2018: MKU Limited and Thales have signed two MoUs for strategic co-operation to develop the optronic gadgets and F90close quarter fight (CQB) rifles for Indian soldiers. The optronic gadgets will be developed by both Thales and MKU. The optronic gadgets and F90 rifles will be manufactured under the Make in India initiative at MKU’s facility in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The products developed by Thales and MKU will then available for procurement by the armed forces and other security agencies.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Neeraj Gupta, MD of MKU said that his company was satisfied to sign the vital co-task MoU with Thales. “This partnership will not only focus on meeting the needs of our forces in India but will also look at exporting the products to countries”, he added.

Alex Cresswell, Senior Executive Vice-President for Land and Air Systems at Thales said that he too was extremely pleased to work in close cooperation with MKU. He also said that the deal was important for the improvement of weapons and optronic devices to address particular needs of India. “This partnership reaffirms our responsibility regarding India and is the consequence of our desire to help warriors on tasks,” he said.

The fundamental agenda of the optronic devices developed by Thales and MKU focuses on improving the fighting capabilities of Indian armed forces. It aims at upgrading the night battling capacities of the Indian Army and other internal security agencies. The company also said that it wishes to manufacture optronics hardware that which includes weapon sights, night vision goggles, handheld thermal imagers and thermal infrared sensor motor for soldiers on the battlefield.

For weaponisation, the two firms want to coordinate to set-up manufacturing plants in India. They seek to develop carbine version of the F90 assault rifle, that which will be light, adjusted and precise, the F90CQB (Close Quarter Battle) created with MKU will be appropriate to Indian conditions and necessities.