Defence Expo 2018: Ashok Leyland bags Indian Army order for 10×10 vehicles to carry Smerch rockets

Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Group’s flagship firm, has got the contract from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility 10×10 vehicles. The high mobility vehicles will be used to carry smerch rockets in the Indian Army. The Indian Army was on a lookout for high mobility 10×10 vehicles for a long time now. The agreement comes on the sidelines of the DefExpo 2018 that is being held in Chennai. Ashok Leyland’s high mobility 10×10 vehicle is fully designed and developed in India. It is one the flagship products of Ashok Leyland under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Indian Army has placed the initial order worth Rs. 100 crore for the supply of HMV 10×10.

Speaking at the event, Amandeep Singh, Head of Defence at Ashok Leyland said, “We have won 12 tenders out of the total 15 tenders we participated in last year. This is a big win for us”. He also said that this contract will mark Ashok Leyland’s further inroads into the defence sector.

“We will make use of this opportunity to further develop mobility products for other weapons such as missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads”, he added. He also assured that Ashok Leyland will continue to partner with Indian defence forces to serve the nation.

The Ashok Leyland HMV 10×10 is powered by an engine that has a power of 265 kW (360 hp) at 2200 rpm. It has a maximum speed of 90 km/hr. The fuel capacity of the tank is 350 litres and has a massive payload capacity of 32000 kg. The 10×10 HMV by Ashok Leyland will prove to be extremely useful for the Indian army in moving and carrying the smerch rockets. The smerch rocket is Soviet-made heavy multiple target launchers that have a maximum firing range of 90 km. Indian Army has around 40 smerch rockets under its operations.