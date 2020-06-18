  • MORE MARKET STATS

Deeply grateful for support shown by global community to India’s membership of UNSC: PM Modi

By: |
Published: June 18, 2020 10:52 AM

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

narendra modi, UN Security Council, india membership in UNSC, non permenent seat in UNSC,defence news,latest news on narendra modi“Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the UN Security Council,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. (File photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is “deeply grateful” for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the UN Security Council.

India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity, he said. India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

Related News

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

“Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the UN Security Council,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Deeply grateful for support shown by global community to India’s membership of UNSC PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-China LAC News Live: India rejects China’s ‘exaggerated and untenable’ claim over Galwan Valley
2Big success for India at UNSC! Overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council
3India-China LAC standoff: China’s claim over Galwan Valley ‘exaggerated, untenable’, says MEA