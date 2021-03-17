  • MORE MARKET STATS

Decline in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years but shelling from Pakistan increased: Govt

By: |
March 17, 2021 5:58 PM

He said killings of civilians have come down from 39 in 2018 to 37 in 2020 and deaths of security personnel from 91 in 2018 to 62 in 2020.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written reply.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written reply.

There has been a significant decline in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years but instances of shelling from across the border have gone up abruptly, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written reply.

Related News

“During the past three years, there has been a significant decline in terror incidents and attempts of infiltration from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the incidents of shelling from across the border have increased during the past three years,” he said.

Reddy said the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down from 614 in 2018 to 244 in 2020.

He said killings of civilians have come down from 39 in 2018 to 37 in 2020 and deaths of security personnel from 91 in 2018 to 62 in 2020.

However, the minister said, instances of shelling from Pakistan increased from 2,140 in 2018 to 5,133 in 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Decline in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years but shelling from Pakistan increased Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pakistan sending weapons through drones, govt tells Rajya Sabha
2Will ban import of soldiers’ clothing if Indian industry is able to manufacture them: CDS
3UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India next month; Indo-Pacific, Defence and COVID Vaccines to be the focus