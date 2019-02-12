Debate on no anti-corruption clause in Rafale deal: ‘No such clauses in any IGA in the last three decades’

Published: February 12, 2019

According to the IAF officials, the Rafale deal with France is the first between two governments –Inter-Governmental Agreement and the supply protocols were signed with French companies that are privately-owned.

However, a senior officer speaking on the sidelines on condition of anonymity said that such clauses have not been there in any Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGA) in the last three decades.

Amidst recent controversy related to the waiving of guarantees and anti-corruption charges in the Rafale deal through government to government contract, a top Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has said that there are no such guarantees with either Russia or the USA.

Responding to media queries related to the recently concluded S-400 deal with the Russian government, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Anil Khosla said, “With Russia and the United States we have processes streamlined, while with others we are evolving the processes.”

According to Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, Deputy Chief of Air Staff added that, “There is no sovereign guarantee or integrity pact signed with Russians in the S-400 deal.”

Khosla was briefing the media on the IAF’s fire power demonstration ”Vayu Shakti” at Pokhran ranges later this week.

As has been reported earlier, so far the government to government or Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route has been taken with just Russia where all the defence companies are state owned and the deals are signed under the umbrella of State Corporation Rosoboronexport where there is no sovereign guarantee involved.

In the case of the US the defence deals are done through Foreign Military sales (FMS) of the Pentagon and the contract is signed between governments. According to officials, no contracts are signed with the companies, hence the sovereign guarantee is ruled out.

The $ 5.5 bn S-400 Triumf advanced air defence missile system from Russia was inked in 2018 and was cleared during the annual India-Russia summit in October. Russia’s S-400 system, a mobile long-range surface-to-air missile system, made its debut on the world stage in 2007. The platform rivals Lockheed Martin’s THAAD, or terminal high altitude area defense, system and Raytheon’s Patriot system.

Responding to a question, IAF’s vice chief said that with the coming of the S-400 Triumf advanced air defence missile system, “the air defence of the country will be rationalised and we will be reviewing and reducing the small smaller air defence umbrella.”

