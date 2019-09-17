Deadly weapon! IAF successfully test-fires air-to-air missile Astra from Sukhoi-30 combat aircrafts

The Astra air-to-air missile, which has a range of over 70 kms, executed its mission profile in a text book manner.

Indian Air Force successfully test fired air-to-air missile Astra off Odisha coast on Tuesday. As a part of user trails, the Astra missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets. India’s first air-to-air missile Astra engaged accurately with the live aerial target demonstrating its capability. The Astra air-to-air missile, which has a range of over 70 kms, executed its mission profile in a text book manner. The Astra missile, developed by DRDO, was test fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jets which took off from one of the West Bengal’s air bases.

The Astra missile which is an indigenously developed sophisticated Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) has been developed by DRDO, with Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) as the lead laboratory. The (BVRAAM) technology enables fighter-pilots to shoot precisely at the enemy targets which are beyond their visual range.

The missile test was tracked by different Radars, Sensors and Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and confirmed that is successfully engaged with its target. According to reports, the Astra missile can hit the target with a speed of over 5,500 kms per hour or 4.5 mach and can carry a payload / warhead of 15 kg. Astra missile has been described as a the most potent weapon system for IAF’s combat aircrafts.

IAF’s Astra missile has some highly advanced features like Electronic Counter-Countermeasures or ECCM. This features enables Astra missile to overcome defensive measures put forth for the target by the enemy. Astra is extremely effective in a multi-target scenario. Another deadly feature of Astra missile is that it has an option to choose between “Lock on Before Launch – LOBL” and “Lock on After Launch – LOAL”. The latter option allows the fighter aircraft to safely shoot and scoot after launching the missile towards the target. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Air Force and the DRDO teams for Astra’s successful test.