Dassault Mirage 2000: Know all about IAF’s mean machine which carried out Balakot Air Strike

The Upgrade of the Mirage 2000 cost about Rs 10,000 crore. (Photo source: IAF)

On Tuesday morning almost ten Mirage 2000 fighter aircrafts entered the Pakistan Air space and struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp across the LoC in Balakot, in what India described as a “non-military. According to informed sources, the fighter planes dropped a payload of about 1,000 kilograms on the target in the pre-dawn operation, completely destroying it. Here’s all you need to know about IAF’s deadly mirage 2000 jets which carried out the strikes:

– The Upgrade of the Mirage 2000 cost about Rs 10,000 crore

– The upgrade has enhanced the overall capability of aircrafts by equipping them with advanced avionics, weapons and self protection suites

– The upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft is installed with India-made multi-function displays under an Indo-French partnership, as part of a programme to enhance the operational life of multi-role fighters by around 20 years

– STAL, a joint venture between Samtel Avionics and French firm Thales, have been involved in supplying multi-function displays for Mirage 2000 upgrade programme of the Indian Air Force

– This is the only Indo-French partnership in defence space in India to have a high-technology product in production for a major offset programme, and is the only company in India eligible for more Mirage 2000 MLU displays

– The multi-functional displays are part of the programme to upgrade all of India’s Mirage 2000H to Mirage 2000-5 MK2 variant with state-of-the-art avionics to enhance the operational life of multi-role fighters by around 20 years

– In 2018, the IAF received the first two upgraded Mirage-2000 aircrafts from France

– After the first two Mirages being upgraded in France, the subsequent serried upgrade of the Mirage 2000 fleet is being carried out at HAL, Bangalore, with the support and involvement of the original manufactures Dassault Aviation and Thales

– The upgraded fighter machines have on board state of the art modern technology fit for the new age warfare

– There is a night vision goggle-compatible glass cockpit, advanced navigational systems, advanced Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system, advanced multi-mode multi-layered radar, fully integrated electronic warfare suite besides others

– Also on board is a new firing system for Air-to-Air MICA missiles.

– These planes were acquired mid-90s in response to Pakistan buying F-16 from the USA

– India had also purchased ATLIS II pods and several Matra Bombes A Guidage Laser (BGL) Arcole 1000-kg laser-guided penetration bombs for the Mirage, which the IAF had named the “Vajra”

– The Mirage 2000 has proved to be a trusted combat fighter in the IAF fleet

– It played a major role in the Kargil war too

– These planes can fly at very high altitudes and can eliminate targets with laser guided bombs

– Target identification for such an operation must have been done in advance with the help of satellites and drones

– Mirage has the capability to take out targets with precision

– Currently, the IAF has over 50 Mirage 2000s in its fleet

– The fleet is undergoing up-gradation

– Some Mirage 2000s have been upgraded with modern capabilities and the process is still ongoing

– Mirage has got a midlife upgrade and enhanced its competency in electronic warfare

– Mirage fighters are compact and have high stealth capabilities

– AEWACS (Airborne Early Warning and Control System) have been used to identify the targets

– The Mirage can fly in low and avoid radars as well