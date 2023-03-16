DAC approves Rs 70,500 crore procurement for armed forces

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has sanctioned an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital procurement to the tune of Rs 70,500 crore under the Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

The Indian Navy proposals constitute more than Rs 56,000 crore, which includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Utility Helicopters-Maritime, and more.

The maritime strike capabilities and Anti-Surface Warfare Operations will receive a boost with the acquisition of additional BrahMos missile systems. The addition of Utility Helicopters will also enhance the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of Search & Rescue operations, Casualty Evacuation, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR), among other areas. Similarly, Shakti EW systems will strengthen and modernize the frontline naval ships to counter any Naval Operations by the adversaries.



The sanctioning of AoN for Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine under the Make-I category is a landmark development as India is venturing into the indigenous development and manufacturing of such engines to achieve self-reliance and leverage the capabilities of the Industries towards the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. To keep pace with emerging technologies and counter the adversaries in the Western and Northern front, the need for new weapons and its integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the Government.

As a result, the DAC approved the Indian Air Force’s proposal for Long Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed, and integrated on SU-30 MKI aircraft.



The DAC has also sanctioned AoN for procurement of 155mm/52 Caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) and Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army for artillery modernization. In addition to the ongoing Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra-T Gun System, this development is a significant step forward. The DAC has also approved the procurement of Advance Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The helicopter will be equipped with a suite of surveillance sensors to enhance surveillance capabilities and will have full night capability and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capability for Indian Coast Guard operations.



With the latest proposals, the total AoN granted for Capital Acquisition in the Financial Year 2022-23 exceeds Rs 2.71 lakh crore, and 99 percent of the procurement will be sourced from Indian industries. This quantum of indigenous procurement will galvanise the Indian industries towards achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.