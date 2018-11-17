Cyclone Gaja: Navy provides relief for cyclone hit people

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 5:16 PM

Cyclone Gaja: Indian Navy ships Cora Divh and Carnicobar fully loaded with relief materials has also departed for relief operations.

cyclone gaja lTrees uprooted and houses damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town after Cyclone Gaja made landfall

The Indian Navy team joined the State Authorities, NDRF and civil populace to clear public buildings and roads, post Cyclone Gaja. According to the Indian Navy those stationed at Nagapattinam were sent in swiftly to assess the extent of the damage as soon as the weather cleared.

The relief operations started on Friday November 16 and are expected to be completed by today. Two naval ships Chetlat and Cheriyam arrived at Karaikal on Saturday morning carrying relief food material as requested by civil administration to participate in the efforts made by the State government in providing relief to cyclone affected families.

Indian Navy ships Cora Divh and Carnicobar fully loaded with relief materials has also departed for relief operations. The Dornier aircraft ex INS Rajali in Arakonam is undertaking an aerial recce to assess damage.

Earlier, naval ships and aircraft were deployed to warn the fishermen to return to harbour and take shelter two days before the cyclone made a landfall.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Cyclone Gaja: Navy provides relief for cyclone hit people
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition