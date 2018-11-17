Cyclone Gaja: Navy provides relief for cyclone hit people

Trees uprooted and houses damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town after Cyclone Gaja made landfall

The Indian Navy team joined the State Authorities, NDRF and civil populace to clear public buildings and roads, post Cyclone Gaja. According to the Indian Navy those stationed at Nagapattinam were sent in swiftly to assess the extent of the damage as soon as the weather cleared.

The relief operations started on Friday November 16 and are expected to be completed by today. Two naval ships Chetlat and Cheriyam arrived at Karaikal on Saturday morning carrying relief food material as requested by civil administration to participate in the efforts made by the State government in providing relief to cyclone affected families.

Indian Navy ships Cora Divh and Carnicobar fully loaded with relief materials has also departed for relief operations. The Dornier aircraft ex INS Rajali in Arakonam is undertaking an aerial recce to assess damage.

Earlier, naval ships and aircraft were deployed to warn the fishermen to return to harbour and take shelter two days before the cyclone made a landfall.