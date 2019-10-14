Cut imports, focus on indigenisation, says a top Indian Army officer

For transporting rations and materials in inhospitable terrain, there are opportunities to use indigenous drones instead of the using mules for which the Indian Army spends Rs 400 on mules.

To reduce the import dependence, there is a need for higher spending on research and development (R&D) in the defence sector, says Indian Army officer.

Urging for more funds for R&D to meet future requirements, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen MM Naravane told the industry captains that “We have the capability but unfortunately we have not built upon it, or we have not changed with time.”

While under the ‘Make’ process, the service headquarters will do the entire hand-holding and not make unreasonable demands, according to Naravane, it is time to become self-reliant.

He was addressing the industry on Friday on the Make-II procedure of Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) at a seminar on ‘ARMY MAKE PROJECTS – 2019’ jointly organized by Indian Army and industry body FICCI.

Under the Make-II, private sector companies can take up product development on their own and are allowed to pitch it to the services. Over the last couple of years, in an effort to get clearances by the Service Headquarters, criteria for taking up projects has been simplified. So far the Indian Army has put out around 32 projects under the Make II category for the private sector to take up and today another 11 projects were unveiled.

In his address, Lt Gen Raj Shukla, Director General, Perspective Planning, said that by September 2020, some of the solutions offered by the private sector will be inducted in the Indian Army.

To encourage the private players and start-ups the service headquarters have set up the project facilitation teams which are the primary interface between the service and industry during the design and development stage.

These teams provide technical inputs, trial infrastructure and other facilities as required by the vendor.

Emphasizing that collaboration between industry and defence is the need of the day, Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence said that support will be extended to sort out industry concerns.

Chandra recommended that the MSMEs and start-ups need to be integrated into the defence manufacturing ecosystem.