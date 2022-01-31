Curtain Raiser: 46th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard is tomorrow; Know more

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on August 15, 2021, ICG hoisted the Indian flags on 100 inhabited & uninhabited far flung islands.

By 2025, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is expected to have force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft. As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, it has 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory making it a formidable force.

It has, according to ICG, played a major role in enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of the country as well as has been securing the Indian coasts. For a robust coastal security mechanism, it has been working in close coordination with Central and State agencies.

The ICG will celebrate on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) its 46th Raising Day.

More about ICG

Since the time it has been raised, the ICG till date has seized drugs and contraband worth Rs 12,000 crore.

One of its most important duties is to prevent smuggling through the maritime routes. Despite the global lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, in the last one year ICG has managed to seize drugs and contraband worth Rs 4000 crore.

Also, it has successfully apprehended boats and crew which were involved in the illegal activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). So far ICG has caught 1500 boats and 13,000 crew indulging in illegal activities.

In 2021, 49 crew and seven boats were apprehended.

In collaboration with littoral countries, ICG has been combating transnational maritime crimes. And this collaboration has played a significant role in further strengthening maritime safety in its area of responsibility and also the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Aid to the civil authorities

In one year it has managed to save 1,200 lives at sea and over the years 11,000.

And, 13,000 personnel have been rescued during various ‘Aid to Civil Authority’ operations including helping during floods, other natural calamities, and cyclones. It provided help during the recent floods in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

It has been the `First Responder’ in the region. And has undertaken pollution response and fire-fighting operations off the Sri-Lanka coast. As has been reported earlier, it reached out first during ‘Sagar Aaraksha-II’ onboard Chemical carrier MV X-Press Pearl.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, ICG was in the forefront maintaining a round-the-clock vigil in the EEZ. It had deployed 50 ships and 12 aircraft on a daily basis.

Indigenisation & ICG

The service has been focusing on inducting indigenous assets. And recently it has added eight Advanced Light Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and five new generation ships to its fleet in 2021.

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – Security and Growth for all in the Region & ‘Neighbourhood First’, for Ocean Peacekeeping it has established ties with countries in IOR and has also successfully nurtured professional relationships across oceans.

A National Maritime Search & Rescue Board meeting was organized recently in an effort to harmonise the maritime and civil aviation search & rescue (SAR) mechanism.

