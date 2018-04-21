CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

​​​
An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a gunfight with the Maoists in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said today.

April 21, 2018
An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a gunfight with the Maoists in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said today. The gunfight took place last night in Kistaram police station area when a team of CRPF’s 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI. “Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident,” he said. The deceased was a native of Madhya Pradesh. Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur, he added.

