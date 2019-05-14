CRPF jawan Iqbal Singh wins hearts by feeding lunch to a paralytic child in Kashmir! Watch viral video

CRPF jawan wins hearts, feeds lunch to a paralytic child in Kashmir! CRPF Havaldar Iqbal Singh touched the hearts of people across the country after a video of him feeding a paralytic child on the streets of Srinagar vent viral. Singh, who was deployed in Srinagar, donned the role of good Samaritan, caring protector as he fed the child who was sitting on steps in front of a shop. The CRPF jawan's act has not only put a smile on everyone's faces but also got him recognition from the authority. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has awarded Singh with DG's Disc and Commendation Certificate for his noble act. News agency ANI has released a video of Singh feeding his food to the child. The video has caught the attention of netizens who have been lauding the CRPF jawan. Brave jawans of our armed forces have time to time set examples which are no less than that of superhumans. Singh has shown why the nation has its trust on the armed forces irrespective of any situation. The recent act of Singh reminds us of Marvel Cinematic Universe's one of the most popular Avengers Iron Man a.k.a Tony Stark's memorable remark- "Heroes are made by the path they choose, not the powers they are graced with". WATCH CRPF jawan video #WATCH CRPF Havaldar Iqbal Singh deployed in Srinagar feeds his lunch to a paralytic child. He has been awarded with DG's Disc & Commendation Certificate for his act; He was driving a vehicle in the CRPF convoy on Feb 14 at the time of Pulwama terrorist attack. (13th May) pic.twitter.com\/WH0sPlB9Vr \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019 Along with kind compassionate soul, Singh is a warrior. The fact that will evoke awe and reverence for this brave jawan is that he was part of the CRPF convoy which was targeted in Pulwama. On February 14, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted the CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Kashmir's Pulwama. Over 40 jawans sacrificed their lives. Singh was driving a vehicle and his vehicle was part of that convoy that was passing through in that rain-soaked fateful afternoon. Few days later, India conducted an airstrike on Jaish's terror training facility located deep into Pakistan's territory Balakot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.