CRPF jawan dies on guard duty in Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Madhya Pradesh died while on duty here, a CRPF official said on Friday. Jitendra Singh Badoria, a resident of Bhind in MP, died on Friday morning while he was posted at guard duty in Church Lane area of the city, the official said.

The cause of the death is not yet known, he added. However, the official said Badoria received burn injuries after falling on a traditional coal heater (bukhari).

“It was not immediately clear whether he suffered a cardiac arrest or died due to asphyxiation or something else. Only the autopsy will make it clear. But, he fell on the bukhari and his body bore burn marks,” the official said.