CRPF jawan, civilian killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

The militants opened firing on a naka party of security forces in Sopore, resulting in injuries to three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian, the officials said.
At least one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in a militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.
The militants opened firing on a naka party of security forces in Sopore, resulting in injuries to three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian, the officials said. They said the injured were shifted to hospital while the area was cordoned off to track down the assailants.
One CRPF personnel and the civilian were declared dead at the hospital, the officials said. Further details are awaited, they added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.