Crash of an Army Helicopter — All you want to know

On Friday, Indian Army’s Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) – ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam) crashed. The crash took place at general area Migging (South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh), a region which almost 35 kms from the border with China.

The crash of the Indian Army helicopter at 10.43 am on Oct 21, could have been due to a mechanical or a technical failure in which five persons were killed. Prior to the crash, according to officials, Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Friday received a ‘May Day call’ – suggesting a mechanical or a technical failure.

Joint search operations were started immediately and teams from the Indian Air Force and the Army were sent to the crash site which was in an extremely challenging terrain of hills and thick jungles.

Also Read: IAF’s Avros to be replaced with Airbus C295MW; Deal signed! Know all about it

This will be the basis of the Court of Inquiry which was constituted following the accident to investigate, said the official statement from the Indian Army on Saturday (Oct 22, 2022).

Was the weather good for flying?

According to the Army statement the weather was good for flying operations and the pilots had more than – 1,800 service flying hours between them and 600 flying hours on ALH-WSI.

With the recovery of the mortal remains of the fifth individual the Indian Army in its statement said that the rescue and search mission has ended.

More about the Helicopter

The ALH (WSI), `Rudra’ Mark IV, designed and developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is considered to be the potent attack helicopter for niche roles in the Army and Air Force. This helicopter is multi-role 5.8 ton class and it is the armed version of the ALH `Dhruv’

In view of the standoff between the Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Rudra helicopter has been deployed by the Indian Army’s Aviation Wing in the region in an effort to add more teeth to its tactical missions.

With this accident, the growing number of crashes involving military helicopters and aircraft is back in focus.

This is the third big crash in which lives of the military personnel have been lost. Last year in August, ALH-WSI crashed into Ranjit Sagar reservoir located near Pathankot. The crash which took place in August two pilots of the Indian Army were killed.

Read More: New CDS takes charge, expected to ensure synergy of Armed Forces

In 2019, October, ALH `Dhruv’ had crashed and in that helicopter the then chief of the northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and other senior officers, had crash landed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector.

Earlier this month there was an accident involving a Cheetah Helicopter, when a lieutenant colonel from the Indian Army’s aviation wing was killed and his co-pilot sustained severe injuries. The helicopter had crashed in a forward area in the North East Tawang area.

There are around 180 Cheetah, Chetak and Cheetal helicopters being operated by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force has around 120 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in its fleet.