Crackdown on separatists! Govt bans Yasin Malik’s Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front under anti-terror law

Updated: March 22, 2019 6:47 PM

Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

Yasin Malik, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, anti terror law, Jammu and Kashmir, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, JamaateIslamiYasin Malik (Photo source: PTI)

The Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned by the Centre under anti-terror law on Friday, officials said. The outfit has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. They said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail. This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

