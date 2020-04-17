COVID-19: Rajnath Singh urges AFMS to assist civil efforts; special train ferries personnel to border areas

For isolation and treatment including ICU-based care for the COVID-19 cases, orders have been issued notifying 50 AFMS hospitals as dedicated COVID hospitals and mixed COVID Hospitals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to provide full assistance to civilian authorities in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The AFMS with the help of ICMR has set up six viral COVID-19 testing labs which are already functional at various AFMS hospitals.

“The procurement of essential health equipment such as face masks, sanitisers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), ventilators, etc. is going on smoothly and at a fast pace, after the defence minister gave emergency financial powers to DGs MS and others,” Lt Gen Anup Banerjee, DG Armed Forces Medical Services, said at a review meeting today.

Medical cover to the quarantine camp at Narela, New Delhi, where a team of six medical officers and 18 paramedical staff have been deployed is being provided by the Army Medical Corps (AMC).

There is a combined bed capacity of 9,038 patients and these hospitals will be admitting civilian cases in an effort to strengthen the state facilities.

Update

Based on the request received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Army has created quarantine facilities for civilians. Facilities at six stations are functional and had evacuees from Italy, Iran, China, Malaysia and Japan.

Also, there are standby quarantine facilities created at other stations.

A medical team of 15 members from the AFMS have been sent to Kuwait along with a PCR machine and diagnostic kits. These members are extending help to the government of Kuwait in developing the strategy for handling COVID.

Indian Army runs a special train for moving army personnel from Bengaluru today.

After completing their training courses, more than 950 army personnel are travelling on a special train. These personnel have undergone training at Belgaum and Secundrabad. They are going to re-join their units which are in operational areas in North India. The personnel have gone through the mandatory quarantine protocol and have been medically examined.

“This train will reach Jammu on April 20. The second train with more personnel will start on Saturday to units which are deployed in New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati,” said the Indian Army.

Steps taken as part of COVID-19 management at the station:

– Before they reached the platform, it was all disinfected.

– Bogies were disinfected.

– All the personnel were given a detailed briefing.

– For easy understanding, instructions pasted inside and outside the bogies.

– Baggages were disinfected.

– A sanitisation tunnel was set up.

– Social distancing maintained while training and screening.