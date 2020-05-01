Covid-19: DRDO comes with new technology to disintegrate coronavirus

The DRDO over almost more than a month has been accelerating and enhancing products and countermeasures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in India.

From the moment the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has ensured that all its labs working under Life Sciences cluster is ready to help the civil authorities. These labs have been producing spin-off technologies which are helping the government to combat COVID-19. Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, a deemed university supported by Defence Research and Development Organisation has come up with a cost-effective solution to disintegrate coronavirus.

A microwave sterilizer named as ‘ATULYA’ can be operated in portable or fixed installations and helps in disintegrating the virus by differential heating in the range of 560 to 600 Celsius temperatures.

According to the DRDO, this system has been tested for human and operator safety and depending on the size and shape has the capability to sterilize the object within 30 seconds to one minute. The system weighs around 3 kgs and it can be used for non-metallic objects only.

According to a report titled `Critical Equipment and Technologies Developed by DRDO for Combating COVID19’ has listed 20 products that have been developed and designed and some are spin-offs from the existing critical technologies. The effort of the organization is to ensure uninterrupted creation of solutions and using available resources.

It has listed many items including hand sanitizer, to PPE, face masks, face shield, aerosol containment box, sample testing, medical oxygen plant, ventilators etc.

Earlier this week, defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the efforts of DRDO, Ordnance Factory Board as well as other agencies involved in fighting against the COVID-19. He had also urged these agencies to compile a list of products that can be shared with the private sector in an effort to ensure bulk production.

As has been reported by the Financial Express Online earlier, the DRDO has already transferred a lot of technologies to the private sector companies who are now producing the products.