Covid-19: Armed Forces set up quarantine facilities for those returning from overseas

Indian Army has set up quarantine facilities in various states across the country. (Representational image)

Six quarantine facilities have been readied by the Indian Armed Forces which can accommodate around 2,100 evacuated citizens from across the world. These facilities have been set up in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and other government departments and state authorities, and will be housing returning Indians coming from countries like the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Malaysia.

These facilities which are in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai are going to be maintained by the three services: Army, Navy and the Air Force.

According to the Ministry of Defence, all the evacuees have to undergo mandatory quarantine as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in the quarantine facilities where they will get all the medical help, meals as well, recreational facilities.

It has been decided by the authorities that the 1000 Indians who have returned from Saudi Arabia are going to be kept at quarantine facilities at Jodhpur and Jaisalmer; 400 people from Kuwait are going to be at the Indian Army facility at Bhopal. And those coming from the UAE will be kept at Kochi, at a facility which can take in 200 people.

Those 150 coming from Bahrain will head to the Visakhapatnam facility run by Indian Navy, and the 350 returning from Malaysia would go to the Chennai quarantine facility. The Chennai facility is being managed by the Indian Air Force.

Quarantine Facilities set up by the Indian Navy

The Naval base, Kochi under Southern Naval Command (SNC), is already there to provide quarantine facilities for Indian nationals who are being evacuated from various countries from across the world. There are arrangements to take 200 people at one time. Inside the naval base, all facilities have been readied.

The Indian Navy has also set up a facility at Visakhapatnam, which too can take in 200 people with all the facilities available inside.

Also, in accordance with a Department of Health & Family Welfare, the Western Naval Command (WNC) has also operationalised a 100-bed quarantine camp within its premises at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. This facility could be used for keeping any asymptomatic patients under observation.

This facility will be managed round the clock by a team of naval doctors, nurses, and medical assistants.

Facility Managed by Indian Army

Indian Army has set up quarantine facilities in various states across the country. Also, a team of doctors from the Army will be taking care of those who will put up at the Narela Quarantine Centre in Delhi. This is the largest facilities created in the country and those who are coming back from other countries may also be sent to this centre.