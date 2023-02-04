The US based aerospace company Lockheed Martin is set to showcase its latest advanced technology solutions during the 14th biennial edition of Aero-India 2023. These solutions are expected to address India’s challenging needs for the 21st Century and to build upon more than seven decades of association and almost three decades of partnerships with India

At this show the company will exhibit its most innovative capabilities which are on offer to Indian Armed Forces including MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter, F-21 fighter aircraft, C-130J transport aircraft, S-92 multi-role helicopter and JAVELIN Weapon System, among others.

This year the prime attraction will be F-21 fighter aircraft cockpit demonstrator at the Lockheed Martin stand and this will be available for aerospace and defence customers and partners to “fly” the jet for themselves and to personally experience its unmatched performance, says an official company statement.

This aircraft is on offer to the Indian Air Force for the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) competition and it is configured with the latest mission avionic systems and sensors that help to couple off-board and on-board data information which is effective and is easy to manage combat situation display.

Also on display will be the Indian Navy’s recent rotary wing acquisition — MH-60R “Romeo” SEAHAWK helicopter. This helicopter is the most mature and capable Anti-Submarine (ASW)/Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) multi-mission helicopter available.

Background

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that in 2021 the first three MH-60R helicopters were delivered to India and these are being used to train Indian pilots and crew members in the US. Last July/August another three helicopters were received by the navy at Kochi International Airport and they will be based at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi. India has placed an order for a total of 24 MH-60Rs and these are coming through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and government to government. According to the company the delivery of all the machines will be completed over the next few years.

The platform-employed anti-tank precision weapon system and considered to be the most versatile one-man portable JAVELIN missile will be part of the company’s exhibit. This uses “fire-and-forget” technology, and the weapon guides itself to the target. This technology allows the soldiers and platform assets to reposition out of harm’s way.

Also for the visitors the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and the S-92 multi-role helicopter will be on display and they both represent a strong legacy of partnership with the Indian defence industry.

The IAF is already operating 12 the tactical airlifter C-130Js, for different missions and India is also connected to the C-130J through Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited. This joint venture has the distinction of being the single-global source of C-130J empennage assemblies which are included on all new Super Hercules aircraft. According to the company statement all C-130Js now built have major components manufactured in India.

The company’s present and future programmes in India range from sea and land-based air and missile defence projects, transport, fighter and maritime aircraft, and also capabilities in other civil sectors and renewable energy.

Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India Private Limited says:

“Our participation will be focused on engaging with our customers while creating opportunities for the local industry to feed into the global supply chain and manufacture in India, for India and for the world,” said William (Bill) Blair, chief executive, Lockheed Martin India Private Limited.