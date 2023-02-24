Countdown begins: G20 Foreign Ministers to meet in New Delhi next month

Stage is all set for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India’s presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India’s growing influence globally. This meeting is one of the biggest events ahead of the final summit which is slated to take place on September 9-10 here when the presidency will be handed over to Brazil.

During the two-day event on March 1-2 in New Delhi, the foreign ministers of the member nations as well as the special invitees and other international bodies will be present. And, external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chouhan and three service chiefs are scheduled to share India’s perspective on the emerging challenges and international matters.

Who are the special invitees?

India has especially invited leaders of countries including – Nigeria, UAE, Oman, Singapore, Spain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, and the Netherlands.

For India the challenge will be to ensure that there is a consensus amongst all as there is a global polarization with EU and G7 on one side and Russia on the other.

Schedule

On day one the FMM event will kick off with dinner and conversations, and on day two there will be two sessions: session one will address multilateralism and the need for reforms, food and energy security and development cooperation. And the second session will focus on counter terrorism and new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and talent pool and Humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief.

And some bilateral meetings too are expected to take place on day two.

Expected Agenda

As has been reported earlier, since the meeting is taking place close on the heels of one year anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war it will be discussed as well as finding solutions to various global issues.

The members will discuss issues related to Sustainable Development Goals, Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, strengthening multilateralism and most importantly food and energy security, global health debt related issues.

Major global leaders including the foreign ministers of the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Australia, France, and others are going to be present during the meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have already announced their visit to India for the FMM and their bilateral meetings with Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Venue of the FMM

Since the main venue at Pragati Maidan is still not completed, the meeting is now expected to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

And many of the G20 foreign ministers are expected to stay back for the inaugural event of the Raisina Dialogues conference (March 3-4). This event is hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and New Delhi based think tank ORF. For the Raisina Dialogue many other FMs from countries including Latvia, Denmark, Austria, Czech Republic are expected to travel to India next week. And the chief guest of this event is Italian PM Georgia Meloni.