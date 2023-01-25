Countdown begins for Aero-India 2023

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Aero India event, which is set to take place in Bengaluru between 13-17 February 2023. The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show will take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, covering an area of 35,000 sqm. To date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event, which will feature a defence ministers’ conclave, a CEO’s roundtable, a start-up event and a ceremony for signing MoUs. The event will also include a five-day air show.

Singh emphasised that while Aero India is a business event, it also aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries, and pointed out that the Indian defence industry is going through a transformational phase, with the active participation of the private sector being the biggest catalyst for change. He also highlighted the importance of such events for the business ecosystems of the states in which they are organised, and the opportunities they provide.

The Defence Minister praised Bengaluru for successfully organising several editions of Aero India and described Karnataka as one of the leading states that contributes to the economic growth of the country. He noted the excellent coordination among the officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Karnataka Government to make the event a success.