scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Countdown begins for Aero-India 2023

The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show will take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, covering an area of 35,000 sqm.

Written by Express Defence
Countdown begins for Aero-India 2023
To date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event, which will feature a defence ministers' conclave, a CEO's roundtable, a start-up event and a ceremony for signing MoUs. The event will also include a five-day air show.

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Aero India event, which is set to take place in Bengaluru between 13-17 February 2023. The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show will take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, covering an area of 35,000 sqm. To date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event, which will feature a defence ministers’ conclave, a CEO’s roundtable, a start-up event and a ceremony for signing MoUs. The event will also include a five-day air show.

Singh emphasised that while Aero India is a business event, it also aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries, and pointed out that the Indian defence industry is going through a transformational phase, with the active participation of the private sector being the biggest catalyst for change. He also highlighted the importance of such events for the business ecosystems of the states in which they are organised, and the opportunities they provide.

The Defence Minister praised Bengaluru for successfully organising several editions of Aero India and described Karnataka as one of the leading states that contributes to the economic growth of the country. He noted the excellent coordination among the officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Karnataka Government to make the event a success.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:25 IST