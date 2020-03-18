Coronavirus scare: Indian Army lockdown Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh

The jawan had gone on leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined the unit on March 2. (Representative image)

With the first case of Coronavirus being detected in Leh after a 34-year-old jawan was tested positive, the Indian Army gets into a lockdown mode. All soldiers and colleagues of the jawan attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh has been put under quarantine in an effort to control the spreading of the virus.

“He contracted it from his father who had just returned from a pilgrimage in Iran. In view of this orders have been issued to all the Army units to take drastic measures to control the spreading of this virus” said a source in the Indian Army.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, the army had said “In the Indian Army all live in close quarters and it’s all about community living where they eat, sleep, work as well as exercise together. And it is imperative that strict measures are undertaken immediately to control the spread and also the identified cases are put in isolation.”

More about the jawan

According to Indian Army sources, the jawan had gone on leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined the unit on March 2.

He is from Ladakh Scouts.

On February 27, the father of the jawan returned from a pilgrimage on board Air India flight and was immediately put under quarantine at Ladakh Heart Foundation. He was tested positive on March 6 and put in isolation at SNM Hospital.

Since the jawan who was staying at Chuchot village for some time while helping his family even during the quarantine period of his father, was quarantined on March 7, and tested positive on March 16. He has since then been isolated at the SNM Hospital.

According to sources, his sister, wife and two children have also been quarantined at the SNM Heart Foundation.

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the rank and file, the Indian Army has decided to postpone all courses which were starting from March 23.

It has also been decided that non-essential training and movement and well as foreign work travel for all three forces – Army, Navy and the Air Force have been cancelled until further notice.

The Army which has been taking care of the civilians in various quarantine camps set up has also ordered all its units to stock up on life-saving drugs.

Those courses which are already ongoing will continue with various precautionary steps being taken.

What about the exercises going on?

Orders are expected to be issued soon to stop the training and exercises being carried out in Rajasthan where the soldiers are camping in open and carrying out mass training exercises near Suratgarh.

Helping the neighbour

In line with government’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” the Indian Army has sent a 14 member medical team to be deployed in the Maldives to set up a testing lab for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Army Col Aman Anand the team has six doctors and eight paramedical personnel.