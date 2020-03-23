Coronavirus scare: IAF chalks up a contingency plan, to have weekly rotations at workplace

According to the contingency plan drawn up the IAF has decided to work with 50 per cent of its workforce in an effort to keep in line with the directives given by WHO, and the government.

In view of the COVID-19 affecting the population, the Indian Air Force on Monday has decided to bring in weekly rotations at the workplace. According to the contingency plan drawn up the IAF has decided to work with 50 per cent of its workforce in an effort to keep in line with the directives given by WHO, and the government. In an IAF circular issued it has been stated that “For better management of an emergency, there is a call for controlling the manpower. And to operationalise this contingency plan in all the branches and offices, it has been decided to work with 50 per cent manpower.”

And the balance of the 50 per cent workforce is going to work from home and to regulate this weekly roster is expected to be drawn up soon.

How will this be done?

For the first week, in the order it has been decided that those who are residing close to their offices and have their own transport to travel to work and are involved in the core activities should be given the first preference.

However, the contingency plan will be in place once the instruction is given to implement it.

How is IAF keeping itself protected?

In the circular that was issued last Friday, it has urged the Director General Medical Services (Air) to chalk out a plan for disinfecting all office complexes as common areas as well as the Delhi based Air Headquarters.

As was reported by the Financial Express Online earlier, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is already providing sanitizers to all the three services including the IAF.

Safety and medical guidelines have already been issued by the three services in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Keeping in line with the efforts being made to control the spread, the Indian Army already has a plan to cut down the manpower in the headquarters effective March 23-31. And has plans to stagger the work schedule for those working in the offices on weekly rotation.