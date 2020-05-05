Coronavirus Pandemic: India lends helping hand to it’s neighbour Myanmar; send medical supplies

Since the pandemic started, India has been helping its neighbours and all who have sought help.(Indian Mission in Yangoon)

In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, India on Tuesday handed over medical supplies to the Government of Myanmar. The Indian ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the supplies which include around 200,000 tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), gloves, body bags, syringes, defibrillators and more to the Ministry of Health and Sports of that country. According to the Indian mission in that country, “This contribution from India is indicative of the traditionally warm and friendly ties between the countries. This d would give a boost to Myanmar’s efforts to fight the pandemic.”

Globally, healthcare workers, social institutions and volunteers, including those in India and Myanmar, have been in the forefront and fighting in containing the spread of COVID-19.

India Helps

Since the pandemic started, India has been helping its neighbours and all who have sought help.

Countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan — Medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine was delivered earlier this week, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Seychelles have all been receiving help from India of medical supplies, essential medicines as well as HCQ.

In fact, India had also dispatched Rapid Response Team (RRT) of doctors, nurses and paramedics to Male, the Maldives in the neighbourhood. The team which is from the Indian Army was there to train and exchange best practices with the local doctors in that country and also gave them guidance in how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Control Room in MEA

According to the MEA there is a 24×7 control room in the Headquarters which is manned by a young team of diplomats since March 16. This team has been handling emails and phone calls from across the world from the stranded Indian who have been waiting to be repatriated.