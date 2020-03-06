Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Army urges its personnel to avoid non-essential gatherings

Detailed instructions have been sent out by the Indian Army to not only the military stations, also Army Formations and military hospitals.

All non-essential mass gatherings including festivals, welfare activities and public gatherings should be avoided says the Indian Army. Indian Army has sent out an advisory on Friday addressed to all its military stations urging them to avoid large gatherings in view of the growing fear over the spread of Coronavirus.

Instructions issued states that “Suitable control to avoid and postpone such gatherings will be exercised by the local military authorities.”

This is in line with government’s advisories which have been issued by the Ministry of Health in an effort to control the spread of this virus – COVID-19.

The Service Hospitals have been asked to set up isolation wards, and also have OPDs separately where the screening of the suspected cases could be carried out. These hospitals have to work in coordination with the local civic authorities and the Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories.

It has also advised its personnel to use the shopping facilities available within the cantonment or their stations instead of going to crowded shopping areas. And to also avoid non-essential international travels.

According to the Indian Army regular counselling of the personnel, regular health checkups will be done when they all report in the morning.

Emergency procurement powers by the Competent Financial Authority (CFA) will be used to ensure that all life saving and critical care facilities are available.

The Indian Armed Forces have been actively ensuring that adequate facilities are in place to deal with the suspected patients who can be quarantined.

As has been reported recently, the Indian Navy earlier this week announced the postponement of its largest ever multilateral naval exercise, MILAN 2020.