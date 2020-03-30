Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Army reports two new cases of COVID-19

The first case was reported ten days ago from Ladakh Scouts in Leh earlier this month, who has since recovered. (Representational image: IE)

Late Sunday evening the Indian Army has reported two more positive cases of COVID-19. The first case was reported ten days ago from Ladakh Scouts in Leh earlier this month, who has since recovered. According to the Indian Army “Both the cases detected have a travel history and have now been quarantined and a process to spot and trace those that came in their contact has been initiated.”

“Out of the two officers who have tested positive, one is a colonel, a doctor tested for COVID-19 at the Army Command Hospital, Kolkota. He was in New Delhi recently. And is now under quarantine and all necessary precaution is being taken,” stated a senior Army officer.

Another person has been identified as a junior commissioned officer from Dehradun. He has travel history from Delhi to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan last month and from Jhunjhunu to Chakrata in Uttarakhand earlier this month.

Army sources said the coronavirus test reports of both the Colonel and the JCO arrived Sunday. Both had shown symptoms earlier this week and were immediately quarantined according to the protocols established.

In both cases set protocols are being followed and the relations have been alerted and being watched.

As has been reported earlier, “the three services are carefully monitoring their personnel and there are Standard Operating Procedures in place to ensure that this deadly virus is stopped from spreading,” said a senior officer.

The coronavirus outbreak has been a major concern for the military – Army, Air Force and Navy. The three Services have issued their respective protocols to ensure that the virus does not spread among the ranks.

The two fresh cases are stable and keeping good health.

A proposal for contributing staff’s one-day salary to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund, got approved by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

Besides the three services – army, navy and the air force, Defence PSUs and others will jointly contribute more than Rs 500 crore to the fund.

Role of the three services in the fight against COVID-19

Eleven hospitals of the Indian Armed Forces have been identified for the COVID-19 tests and around 28 of their facilities located across the country have been earmarked to deal with the outbreak.