Coronavirus: Man, who returned from Italy, tests positive at Army’s Manesar quarantine facility

By: |
Updated: March 13, 2020 5:34:11 PM

According to the medical protocol, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at the Safdarjung Hospital here for further medical examination and recovery.

Coronavirus, indian Army, Army quarantine facility, Manesar, Haryana, Safdarjung Hospital, latest updates on CoronavirusAccording to the medical protocol, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at the Safdarjung Hospital here for further medical examination and recovery. (IE photo)

A man who returned from Italy this week and was lodged at the Army’s quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, Army sources said on Friday. According to the medical protocol, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at the Safdarjung Hospital here for further medical examination and recovery.

“One individual (male) who had returned from Italy on March 11 has been tested positive. The individual was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy since last 14 years,” sources said.

Related News

The man was among the 83 people who returned from Italy on Wednesday. The group was moved to the Army’s quarantine facility at Manesar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Coronavirus Man who returned from Italy tests positive at Army’s Manesar quarantine facility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus shadow on defence deals! Delay for Drones and IADWS as India-US meeting cancelled
2Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh integral parts of India, fact conveyed to China on several occasions: MEA
3Indian Navy to enhance Submarine Patrol in Indian Ocean Region with deep submergence rescue vessels