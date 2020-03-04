Coronavirus hits Indian Navy! MILAN 2020 exercise gets postponed

The focus of such a huge exercise this year was to improve not only maritime cooperation with friendly nations but also to work on interoperability.

With the government imposing visa restrictions on travellers from several countries due to the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Navy late Tuesday evening announced the postponement of the country’s largest multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2020. The exercise was scheduled for March 18-28 at Visakhapatnam in which around 42 countries including the US, Russia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, South Korea, the UK, Australia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, Sri Lanka, Thailand among others were coming to participate. The theme of the MILAN 2020 this year was ‘Synergy Across the Seas’.

According to the India navy besides the foreign warships expected to come in for the drill there were high-level delegations expected from over 20 countries.

According to a stamen issued by the Indian Navy, “Due to the great response from the participating navies from around the world, the conduct of MILAN 2020 is going to be scheduled at a later convenient date.”

This was the first time such a large number of navies were going to participate. In 1995 when the MILAN drill had started there were just four littoral navies off the Andaman coast in the drill — Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. In 2018 there were around 18 countries which had participated. In 2016 there was no drill.

The focus of such a huge exercise this year was to improve not only maritime cooperation with friendly nations but also to work on interoperability. There has been structured initiatives with countries including in the Indian Ocean region including maritime awareness, training, capacity building etc.

