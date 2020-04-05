Coronavirus: DRDO creates full body disinfection chamber and full face mask

This can be used at the military facilities as well as malls, hospitals, office buildings and other critical facilities.

Using their scientific endeavours to develop products faster, the DRDO labs are now working with industry partners for bulk production.

With the help of M/s D H Ltd, Ghaziabad, in a short time of around four days, one of the labs of DRDO, Vehicle Research Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar, has designed full body disinfection chamber called as PSE.

This can be used at the military facilities as well as malls, hospitals, office buildings and other critical facilities.

What does this do?

According to DRDO it is a walk through enclosure which would allow one person at a time to walk through for being decontaminated and it has a portable system which is equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser. Meant for the defence personnel, this will start using a foot pedal at the entry, and electrically operated pumps will create a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride.

The mist spray is set to operate for 25 seconds and stops automatically on completion of the process. Through the spraying of the disinfectant, the personnel will be expected to keep his eyes closed.

It comes with a roof mounted and bottom tanks and has a capacity of 700 litres and around 650 personnel can walk through before the next refill.

The chamber has see through glass for monitoring and has lights fitted for night time checks. And according to DRDO there is a separate cabin for the operator to monitor the operations.

Full Face Mask (FFM)

Face protection mask for health care professionals handling COVID-19 patients has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

More about the FFM

It is light weight and is easy to wear for long hours.

The A4 size Over-Head Projection (OHP) film for face protection has been used which is commonly available.

The frame which holds the film has been made using Fused Deposition Modeling (3D printing).

Polylactic Acid filament is used for 3D printing of the frame. “This Polylactic Acid filment is thermoplastic and has been derived from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane and is biodegradable.

According to the DRDO plans are being firmed to mass produce these using injection moulding technique,

As an update, daily TBRL is producing around one thousand face shields and supplying to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Also, around 100 have been produced at RCI and have been handed over to Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.

Based on the successful trials, there is now a demand for 10,000 shields from PGIMER and ESIC Hospitals.