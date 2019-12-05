Contracts worth Rs 1,96,000 crore concluded since 2014: Ministry of Defence

The Defence ministry is in the process of finalising the contract for the Modernization of Airfield Infrastructure (MAFI) which is to be executed through Indian vendors.

Almost 180 contracts worth around Rs 1,96,000 crore in the defence sector has been signed with the Indian industry since 2014 and more in the pipeline expected to be concluded later. Sharing details of the projects concluded, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) these include manufacturing of frigates under Project P 17A signed in 2015 with Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL), Mumbai at Rs 45,000 crore for the Indian Navy.

Two frigates under Project P1135.6 are to be manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) valued at Rs 14,100 crore is in the pipeline. Besides these, there are contracts for the manufacture of 41 Advanced Light Helicopters for Indian Air Force (IAF) and 32 ALH for Indian Navy (IN) have been signed with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a total value of Rs 14,000 crore were concluded in 2017. And, 14 Dornier 228 aircraft from HAL for Rs 1100 crore through a contract which was signed in February 2015.

As has been reported recently, a contract has been concluded with the BEL for seven Squadrons of Akash Missile System for the IAF for Rs 6,300 crore and the Integrated Advanced Command and Control System (IACCS) Nodes valuing Rs 7,900 crore.

Last month, the MoD gave an order to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to supply 464 T-90S/SK tanks worth Rs. 19,100 crore. Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government around 100 155x52mm cal Self-Propelled Guns are being procured from L&T at a cost of Rs 4,300 crore.

Other private companies

The Indian armed forces have placed contracts with several private companies like Kanpur based MKU Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Force Motors Pvt Ltd, Tata Power SED, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motor Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, and Alpha Design for items including Ballistic Helmet, Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) and Integrated Gunnery, and RFID based SMART Card.

Projects under the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model

Several projects including India Navy’s P-75(I) Submarines, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) and 114 Fighter Jets for IAF are being processed under the SP Model. While responses to EOIs (Expression of Interest) have been received for P-75(I) and NUH cases and are in final stages, Services Qualitative Requirements are in the process of being finalized for the 114 fighter aircraft for IAF.

To encourage the participation of innovators and as well more involvement of the private sector, under MoD’s MAKE-II procedure and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) around 40 Startups are working in new technology-related products.