Connectivity in Neighbourhood: New Bridge to strengthen connectivity between India and Nepal

Construction of a motorable Bridge over the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula (India) with Darchula (Nepal) is expected to start soon. This bridge once completed will enhance cross border connectivity with Nepal in that area. The State government of Uttarakhand will start work on the bridge soon. The cost of constructing the bridge will be made by India. The detailed report for the building of the bridge is already completed.

On Tuesday (Feb 2, 2022), India and Nepal inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is expected to facilitate site investigations and also help in construction related activities by the implementing agencies involved in the project.

More about the proposed bridge

It will help in connecting the Sudurpaschim province of Nepal and the Uttarakhand state of India across the Mahakali River.

Why is this important? Because on both sides of the border age old traditional, people-to-people and cultural links exist between communities.

Also, this project is in line with the priority shared by governments of both countries. This will help in streamlining commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Once the project is completed, this new bridge will provide a safe mode of connectivity across the river.

How do the people move without this bridge?

According to officials, the residents of the villages located on both sides of the water don’t have many safe options to cross the river. And, at times use suspension or traditional bridges which are not safe.

Who signed the MoU?

In presence of Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Ms Renu Kumari Yadav, Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Rabindra Nath Shrestha, signed the MoU.

According to officials, improving cross border connectivity and developing infrastructure projects is very critical for both sides as it will help in unlocking the potential of millions and in millions.

How?

Connectivity through land, air links, inland and waterways helps in enhancing movement of goods and people.

Energy Connectivity helps in the welfare of the people on both sides when there are power transmission lines or petroleum lines being developed.