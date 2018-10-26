Connectivity and Indo-Pacific Region will top the agenda of discussions when Modi and Abe meet in Tokyo on Sunday

The two leaders will focus on identifying the various sectors where the two countries can work together in the Indo-Pacific region.

Just days ahead of the India-Japan annual summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is enjoying the Chinese hospitality. This is the first visit by a Japanese leader to China in six years. However, India says it is not worried.

Briefing media persons ahead of the summit starting Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the visit by the Prime Minister of Japan to Beijing will not impact the bilateral relations of India-Japan.

Gokhale not only welcomed the improvement of ties between Beijing and Tokyo, but he also said in response to a question that “The relationship between India and Japan is very deep and we have two governments committed to this relationship.” “There is a personal bonding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The host has taken personal interest to make the programme for the summit. Which is why for the first time ever there will be a dinner hosted by PM Abe at his personal home.”

According to the foreign secretary, the growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region is going to be the focus of this summit along with the major internal connectivity projects in the North Eastern Region.

“More than the connectivity with the region, the connectivity at the district-level—building bridges, roads, and infrastructure in the northeast is very important.”

“We will be discussing projects regarding district-level connectivity in the Northeast,” he said.

In a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore earlier this year, Modi had said that India stood for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign secretary cited the example of Sri Lanka where India, Japan, and Sri Lanka are working at trilaterally on a project.

There are various areas of convergence, commonality, and a common vision, the foreign secretary told the media. “How to take this vision forward and present before the world a concrete plan is of paramount importance,” he added.

As has been reported earlier, in 2017 a quad comprising India, Japan, the US, and Australia was revived which is expected to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders during their one on one and at the delegation level talks will discuss how to leverage Japan as a development aid partner for India’s economic modernization and flagship development programmes like Skill India, Make in India, and Digital India, as also the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

The leaders will also review the progress made on the high-speed rail project which was launched in 2017 at the annual summit and will discuss the second tranche of payment for the project.

Also, there will be discussions on the Dedicated Freight Corridor — the Japanese side has already given Rs 38, 000 crores and is already close to its timeline.

There will various business meetings, and the two leaders will attend where venture capital companies will be present. There will be an India-Jap Business forum meeting and a Grand Challenge of Start-Ups will be launched, said Gokhale.