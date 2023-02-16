Complete indigenisation of arms & ammunition is a must: Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt

“The complete indigenisation of arms and ammunition in the Armed Forces is a must,” said Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

He was addressing a seminar on the topic ‘Aatmanirbharta in Aero Armament Sustenance’ at Aero India 2023.

The Indian navy, in collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, conducted the seminar which focused on the life cycle and maintenance of the armaments in the inventory.

Based on the expertise gained by the Indian navy in undertaking the Life Extension of missiles held in inventory, there is a need to provide detailed insight to industry partners on the work entailed in undertaking the sustenance of missiles.

He stated that looking at the overwhelming response of the private industry, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has come out with several policy decisions to encourage their participation in the progress of the nation. He stressed the need to work together to fulfil the goal which a strong and self-reliant India, as envisioned by prime minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “The contemporary security canvas is characterised by increasing uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity amongst nations, leading to a world of ‘permacrisis.’ In overcoming these challenges, among the instruments of national power, a well-equipped, technologically-enabled and efficiently supported modern military will remain critical.”

The CNS added that the Indian Navy has established a three-tier organisation under Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation to further synchronise and stimulate our collaboration with the industry. This seminar is organised to bring key stakeholders to a common platform so that we can share our requirements and, listen to your constructive ideas, inputs, and challenges.

The government highlighted the opportunities and challenges involved in realising missile sustenance of the tri-services through Indian industry and achieving the following three-fold objectives.

It aimed to highlight the scope of work in terms of various missiles held in the Indian Navy inventory proposed to be life extended and sustained in the coming years.

The government also planned to highlight the various advantages accrued by the private sector, in terms of understanding the nuances of sustaining missiles and armaments.

The missile sustenance programme will involve the technical expertise and resources available with various stakeholders within the country and take feedback from users, R&D labs, vendors and QA agencies on the opportunities and challenges towards realising missile sustenance for the tri-services through private industry.

The MoD also deliberated the engagement on the government’s initiative and way ahead for Industry partners to participate in taking on the sustenance of missiles held with the Armed Forces.

While the recent efforts in the designing & development of complete indigenous systems by private industries have yielded notable success and boosted the confidence of private industry, it has become essential for the Armed Forces to ensure the maintenance and sustenance of the existing weapons and systems over the next few years of transition.

As per the government’s roadmap, in due course, imported inventory will be phased out and replaced altogether with indigenous weapons.

The MoD issued a policy in August 2022 on Life Extension and refurbishment of missiles for the three services through an equal partnership between Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and private industries in order to build greater momentum in indigenisation and promote a level playing field.

“Such a landmark policy opens several avenues to the private industry for partnerships with foreign OEMs, DRDO labs and DPSUs to fulfil the critical need of the Armed Forces in Life Extension, refurbishment, maintenance and sustenance of the existing inventory of foreign origin missiles, the MoS said.

“The day is not far when self-reliance in armaments is wholly realised and the focus would shift towards ensuring sustenance and upgradation of these indigenised armaments by concerted efforts of private industries spread across the Indian subcontinent,” Bhatt said.