Companies making sophisticated drones & missiles to set up their bases in the UP Defence Corridor

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allotted 55.40 hectares of land to 19 companies. (File photo: IE)

Two Indian companies that are making cartridges for arms used by the security forces have announced their investments in the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Corridor.

Delta Combat Systems Limited (Delta) and Werywin Defence Private Limited are expected to invest Rs 215 crore to set up their units for manufacturing smaller arms.

According to a statement issued by the UP government, the Delta Combat Systems Limited has been allotted 15 hectares of land. The company is planning to set up its plant by investing Rs 150 crore and will make cartridges for assault, sniper and INSAS rifles. It will also make cartridges which will be used in Close Quarter Battle Carbines (CQB) and other small weapons which are being used by the security forces in the country.

These CQB Carbines, according to the statement are very effective as they have the power to hit a target which is within the range of 200 metres; the INSAS rifle which is made on the lines of AK-47 has been used extensively during the Kargil War.

As reported earlier, the State government has already allocated land to companies for manufacturing BrahMos missiles and drones in Lucknow and Aligarh nodes respectively. The construction work for these manufacturing bases is expected to start soon.

The announcement for the Defence Corridor in UP was made during the Investors Summit in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State Government decided to establish the corridor which covers Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Jhansi, Aligarh and Agra districts.

In 2020, on the sidelines of the DefExpo which was held in Lucknow, MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore were signed with domestic and foreign companies which manufacture different products and platforms in the defence sector.

Till date 29 companies had submitted their proposals for setting up their facilities in the Aligarh node to the state Government. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allotted 55.40 hectares of land to 19 companies. These 19 will establish their plants at the cost of Rs 1245.75 crore.

Also, 11, 6 and 8 companies have submitted their proposals for setting up their factories in Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow nodes.

The most prominent companies which are going to set up their facilities for making sophisticated drones in the Aligarh node include Allen & Alvan Pvt Ltd and Encore Research LLP. These two companies have announced that they are going to invest Rs 550 crore for setting up their manufacturing plants.

The official statement quoting UPEIDA officials has stated that the corridor will help in leading the country towards self-reliance in the defence sector and will also give the State a new identity.