Commanders to discuss ways of making the Army mean & lean

Army Commanders and directorates at Army Headquarters in a week long meet starting Oct 9-15 in New Delhi will discussing the four studies that have been ordered to meet future operational challenges. “There are four studies examining operational and optimizational issues of Army and the headquarters as also human resources management aspects,” said the official spokesperson of the Indian Army Col Aman Anand.

According to him, these studies aim to improve the teeth to tail ratio, with the purpose of strengthening the structures within the Army, to make it combat ready for the future. Infact these were also discussed last month at the Unified Commanders Conference in Jodhpur, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed them.

Besides issues ranging from operational, administrative, logistics and human resources, situation along the border, strategic railways lines etc are expected to be discussed.

The last Army Commanders conference was held in April 2018. To be chaired by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, specific issues concerning the various frontline formations and speeding up infrastructure development along the border with China will be discussed in details.