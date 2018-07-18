Commander of multinational anti-piracy task force visits Indian naval ship in Djibouti

During the interaction, various aspects of anti-piracy operations including CTF 151 modus operandi were discussed. (Representational image)

A delegation led by Rear Admiral Saw Shi Tat of the Singapore Navy, the Commander of Combined Task Force (CTF 151) with a mandate to carry out anti-piracy operations, visited Indian Naval Ship Teg, berthed at the Djibouti harbour, yesterday, the Navy has said.

During the interaction, various aspects of anti-piracy operations including CTF 151 modus operandi were discussed.

The Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anurag Srivastav, and Nalin Kothari, Consulate General, Djibouti, also visited the ship yesterday.

“The ambassador walked around the ship and was given a presentation on Indian Navy’s activities and operations in the Gulf of Aden. Subsequently, the ship’s operations team had an interaction with the ambassador on the growing strategic importance of Djibouti and the growing interest of other navies in the region,” the statement said.

The Indian Navy has been sending its ships to the Gulf of Aden as a part of its anti-piracy operations.

The CTF 151 is focused on the deterrence and disruption of piracy and armed robbery in the maritime environment, particularly in the Somali Basin and Southern Red Sea.