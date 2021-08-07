Colombo Security Conclave: Deputy NSAs to work towards maritime security and counter terrorism & radicalisation

This Trilateral framework was established back in 2011.

Maritime safety and security through joint exercises of navies and Coast Guards was the focus of the first Deputy NSA level meeting earlier this week which took place in Colombo.

The meeting which was held under the Colombo Security Conclave was attended by India, Maldives and Sri Lanka. And countries including Bangladesh, Seychelles and Mauritius also participate in the role of observers.

More about the Conclave

Soon after the NSA Trilateral meeting on Maritime Security last year in November in Colombo, this grouping was renamed as `Colombo Security Conclave’. A secretariat has also been established in the capital city of Sri Lanka.

The significance of the grouping

According to experts six countries from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) which are in the immediate neighbourhood of India have come together. And the common thread that ties them is maritime cooperation and security in the region which assumes importance in a wider global context.

With the six countries attending the meeting the focus areas were expanded and now it covers weapons and human trafficking, countering terrorism and violent extremism, protection of maritime environment, capacity building, transnational crimes including narcotics, and HADR, etc.

The expansion of the areas of cooperation and membership to countries including Seychelles, Bangladesh, and Mauritius and Seychelles are indicative of growing convergence amongst the countries located in IOR. And it also shows that all the countries are willing to work together which will deepen the engagement in different spheres under a regional framework.

Important Takeaways

More cooperation through joint exercises of the navies and coast guards to further strengthen maritime safety and security in IOR.

India on its part has assured its full assistance and cooperation.

The members also during the meeting earlier this week identified pillars of engagement and how to execute them.

Later this year, the three observer countries have been invited to be full members at the next NSA level meeting. This meeting will take place in Maldives.

Marine Pollution

As has been reported earlier, there have been pollution accidents in the IOR. MV Xpress Pearl, MT New Diamond and MV Wakashio had accidents in the region and this impacted the marine environment. The members discussed ways of combating the pollution in the waters.