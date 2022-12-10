Collins Aerospace opens two new facilities, to house over 5000 skilled employees

As part of its investment to expand its digital technology, manufacturing operations and digital technology in India, Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has set up its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center located in Bengaluru.

The new sites that were officially inaugurated earlier this week are part of a long term growth strategy for Raytheon Technologies in India and globally. These two new offices are expected to provide additional STEM-based opportunities in the country, maximize collaboration and innovation providing cutting edge solutions for customers.

More about new facilities

According to an official statement of the company, these are key first steps of larger Raytheon Technologies investment and growth strategy in the country.

These are expected to accelerate innovations in R&D and manufacturing.

More than 5,000 Collins and Raytheon Technologies employees will be housed in these facilities at the 413,000 square-foot GETC at Northgate Tech Park in Bengaluru and next year additional sites are expected to be opened up. In fact, at the same location next year Pratt & Whitney’s United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd. (UTCIPL) contract engineering services is expected to open.

Comments of President of Collins Aerospace & others

Steve Timm, president of Collins Aerospace said at the opening of the new facilities that the company has been committed to the aerospace industry for 25 years in India and have been involved in key innovations, R&D and STEM opportunities in the local market.

The company is on track for planned investments of over US$ 200 million in manufacturing and engineering capabilities. And, over the next five years hiring of additional 2,000 highly skilled employees in the aerospace and defence sector in India.

Adding, “India is strategic to the global growth and investment strategy of all Raytheon Technologies’ businesses, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defense.”

Said Dr Mauro Atalla, senior vice president, Engineering & Technology for Collins Aerospace “The GETC India organization supports Collins’ six strategic business units and is crucial to the continued success of our global businesses.”

The new Collins India Operations Center which is located at KIADB Aerospace Park is spread over 26 acres across the Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park. This is expected to support Collins bring operational synergy and economies of scale, and also support future growth opportunities and customer requirements. Once fully complete in 2026, there are plans to host around 1,700 employees at the new site.