Cognizant signs MoU with Garuda Aerospace to enhance digital capabilities of drones

Cognizant has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garuda Aerospace, a drone startup, to power its drones with advanced digital capabilities and bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises aiming to achieve greater agility and productivity.

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace are collectively targetting bringing about a plethora of end-to-end drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors. Both companies believe that the collaboration will help scale up business and propel growth.”

Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head, Cognizant said, “We are excited to collaborate with Garuda Aerospace, combine our deep industry knowledge with capabilities such as advanced data analytics, real-time insights and software development to elevate drone-based solutions and new use cases for enterprises across sectors,. Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments with the potential to provide extraordinary value to industries.”

Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots in 26 cities across the country.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace added that “This collaboration with Cognizant will further enhance our ‘Made in India’ drones with world-class technolgies and catalyze new, innovative solutions to help clients and their customers around the world.”

The collaboration will provide Cognizant associates across its service lines, including, analytics, IoT, among others, the opportunity to work on such purpose-driven drone projects and real-life use cases. Additionally, associates keen to be trained as drone pilots will have access to Garuda Aerospace’s training facilities