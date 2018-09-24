Coast Guard to encourage fishing communities to adopt new technologies

The CSN, comprising of Chain of Static Sensors having Radars, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Day/Night Cameras and Met Sensors at 46 locations along the coastline and Islands has been established by the Indian Coast Guard.

The government has called upon the Coast Guard top Commanders to deliberate and discuss ways and means to engage fishing communities to adopt technology driven instruments for further enhancing safety and security at sea. While inaugurating the 37th Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference here at New Delhi, defence minister Nirmala Sithraman complimented the Coast Guard’s consistent efforts in filling up the gaps in surveillance through Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) Phase-I, and assured of the Defence Ministry’s commitment for completion of Phase-II in a time bound manner.

The CSN, comprising of Chain of Static Sensors having Radars, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Day/Night Cameras and Met Sensors at 46 locations along the coastline and Islands has been established by the Indian Coast Guard. In order to achieve near gap-free surveillance of the entire coastline, 38 additional Radar Stations and 08 Mobile Surveillance Systems apart from VTMS connectivity at Gulf of Kutch and Gulf of Khambat, are being installed under CSN phase-II.

Sitharaman also said that the Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities and relentless surveillance efforts in the vast and expansive maritime zones of India are unmatched in the Indo-Pacific region.