Coal from Colombia arriving soon

South American nation Colombia is sending coal to India later this year, which will help in dealing with the shortage here.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, a top diplomat who wished to remain anonymous said, “The coal coming from that country is for helping India meet its coal shortage. Later this year, a shipment of coal is arriving from Colombia. The deal for getting the coal from that country has been signed between Agencia nacional de minera – Colombian Mining Agency (ANM) and an Indian company.”

Post-COVID, the South American nation has increased its output. And according to reports it has gone up from the existing 40 per cent to almost 50 percent and this step has put Colombia in a very strong position globally. According to reports, Colombia has one of the largest coal supplies of Latin America. And it accounts for potential resources of 16,992 million tons (MT). Coal represents around 54 percent of Colombia’s mining exports and the country is the sixth carbon exporter globally, with a share of 6.3 percent which is equivalent to 50 per annum carbon million tones.

With controlled exploitation rate, the carbon reserves in Colombia will ensure more 120 years of production. According to sources “This is more than enough to enable the country to participate in the international market and also be in a strong position to meet internal demand.

Recently, Colombia has supplied coal to the Dominican Republic and now India is its customer on this side of the globe.

“The shipment is arriving in early December,” a source shared.

Agencia nacional de minera – Colombian Mining Agency (ANM)

This agency located in Colombia works together with the biggest coal mining companies in that country. And it is through this agency that the export of coal from that country is soon going to be exported to India. The Colombian Agency is in touch with a big Indian company.

Shortage in India

The Indian government has already ramped up its efforts to ensure there is no shortage of coal in the country and has outlined the steps it is taking towards this. And it has urged the state-run enterprises to increase mining and production and work towards reducing the gap between demand and supply.

Also, an inter-ministerial team which has representatives of the Central Electricity Authority, Coal India Ltd, and Power System Operation Corporation, has been formed to monitor the supply.