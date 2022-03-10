CISF is 54 years old! Provides security cover to critical installations in the country

It started with just three battalions under the CISF Act and is one of the six paramilitary forces in India and it comes under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Central Industrial Security Forces or CISF is celebrating 54th its raising day today. This was established on March 10, 1969, following an Act passed in the Parliament of India.

More about CISF

It started with just three battalions under the CISF Act and is one of the six paramilitary forces in India and it comes under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is headquartered in New Delhi and it is a central armed police force for the country. Established in 1969, every year on March 10, the paramilitary force celebrates its raising day.

To protect the industrial installations in the country, the CISF was established. And in 1983 on June 15, the CISF was made an armed force by a different act of Parliament.

Its duty is to guard the sensitive installations of the government and other critical installations and provide protection too.

When it was raised there were just 2,800 personnel and they were providing protection and security to industrial undertakings in the country, especially to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Today, the force has grown into a premier multi-skilled organization and has a current strength of 1, 63,590 personnel.

What is the significance?

It provides coverage to almost 353 installations which include space and nuclear installations, seaports and airports among others. It also provides security cover to Delhi Metro and also specializes in anti-hijack operations.

CISF is one of the most unique and important establishments in the paramilitary forces in the country, besides providing security, it also has its own fire wing and it provides fire service to around 104 establishments.

The paramilitary force also helps in providing round-the-clock VIP security to important figures in the country.

How is the raising day celebrated?

On this day the personnel are awarded medals and a parade too is organized by the officials.

Specialized strike demonstrations, and also demonstrations of martial arts.

On this day there is an awareness campaign to help the citizens of the country to understand the role of the CISF and also to educate them to cooperate with the personnel in order to safeguard the critical installations in the country.

The cooperation of the citizens is very important to ensure peace and security in the country.