Chinese soldier apprehended by Army in Demchok in Ladakh; to be returned

By: |
October 19, 2020 3:49 PM

A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.

Both Indian and Chinese armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh including in the Demchok sector following escalation of the five-month-long military standoff that began in early May.

“A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19 after he had strayed across the LAC,” the Army said in a statement. “The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” it added.

The statement said a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. “As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities,” the Army said. Sources said the PLA soldier was interrogated on how he crossed over to the Indian side.

