  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chinese military says it ‘expelled’ US naval ship from South China Sea

By: |
December 22, 2020 6:27 PM

Commenting on the latest incident, the website quoted analysts as saying that the PLA has again demonstrated its control over the region and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

The US warship's trespass came just a day after China's second aircraft carrier - Shandong - entered the South China Sea for exercises, said the China Military Online the official Chinese military website.The US warship's trespass came just a day after China's second aircraft carrier - Shandong - entered the South China Sea for exercises, said the China Military Online the official Chinese military website. (Representative image)

China’s military on Tuesday claimed to have “expelled” a US Navy destroyer which sailed through the disputed South China Sea challenging Beijing’s claims over the area.

US naval ships regularly sail through the disputed South China Sea (SCS) in a bid to assert freedom of navigation in the region.

Related News

China claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China has impeded commercial activity like fishing or mineral exploration by countries like Vietnam and the Philippines.

On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said that the US destroyer USS John S McCain “trespassed into waters near China’s Nansha Islands (Spratly Islands), without the authorisation of the Chinese government”.

“The PLA Southern Theatre Command organised naval and aerial forces and warned and expelled it,” Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the southern command, said in a statement.

The US warship’s trespass came just a day after China’s second aircraft carrier – Shandong – entered the South China Sea for exercises, said the China Military Online the official Chinese military website.

China currently has two active aircraft carriers – Liaoning and Shandong.

Commenting on the latest incident, the website quoted analysts as saying that the PLA has again demonstrated its control over the region and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

The US action was a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and security, and it gravely disrupted peace and stability in the South China Sea, which China is resolutely against, Tian said, stating that the command troops are on high alert at all times and will firmly carry out their duties and missions to safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the region.

The US’ “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea have become routine since 2017, and by conducting a new one at this time, the Trump administration is using its last month to leave President-elect Joe Biden with more trouble in US-China relations, Chen Xiangmiao, an assistant research fellow at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told state-run Global Times on Tuesday.

The US has conducted similar operations nine times so far in 2020, the most often in the past five years, according to South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Beijing-based think tank.

Chen said that it remains uncertain if the US warship’s trespassing is related to the Shandong’s exercises, but it is unquestionable that the US warship came to provoke China.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Chinese military says it ‘expelled’ US naval ship from South China Sea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Credibilising India’s strategic deterrence
22020: A milestone in India-US ties; Trump’s visit elevates ‘comprehensive global strategic partnership’
3Pakistan army shells mortars along LoC in Poonch