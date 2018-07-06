Chinese military delegation visits Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters

A 10-member Chinese military delegation visited the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters here and interacted with their counterparts. (IE)

A 10-member Chinese military delegation visited the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters here today and interacted with their counterparts, a defence official said.

The People’s Liberation Army delegation was led by Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu, Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command of the PLA. The team visited New Delhi, Agra and Sukhna in North Bengal before arriving here.

The PLA delegation visited the Army’s 33 Corps Headquarters at Sukna and interacted with senior officers during their two-day visit. The 33 Corps guards the Doklam area at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction, where the two countries were involved in a 73-day military standoff last year.

The standoff had started after the Indian side had stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road in the disputed area. The face-off ended on August 28.

“The visit is a positive step towards enhancing the defence cooperation mechanism between the two countries which would help in maintaining peace and stability along the LAC,” the defence spokesperson said.

The delegation visited the Eastern Command at Fort William where they interacted with Lt Gen Sunil Srivastava, Chief of Staff, EC, and other officers, he said. PTI