Chinese diplomat Gong Xiaosheng says all parties should stick to Iran nuclear pact

Chinese diplomat says all parties should stick to Iran nuclear pact (Image: www.huffingtonpost.com)

China’s special envoy for Middle East issues, Gong Xiaosheng, said all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact should stick to the deal and use dialogue and negotiation to resolve the dispute, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The report, from Tehran and dated May 8, quoted Gong as telling reporters after meeting Iranian officials that China was willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 international nuclear deal on Tuesday that was struck by his predecessor Barack Obama with five other world powers and Iran. It aimed to prevent stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.