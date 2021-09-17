China’s Xi Jinping says SCO states should help drive smooth Afghan transition

SCO member states should guide Afghanistan to develop an inclusive political structure and follow moderate internal and external policies, Xi said.
China’s President Xi Jinping said on Friday that member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should help drive a smooth transition in Afghanistan, according to Chinese state media.
SCO member states should guide Afghanistan to develop an inclusive political structure and follow moderate internal and external policies, Xi said. Xi was addressing a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO in Tajikistan via video link.
The SCO comprises eight members: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan is an observer state in the group.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.